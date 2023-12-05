$5K reward offered for info on missing Mount Dora woman

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the case of a missing Mount Dora woman who was last seen in early November.

Nicole Baldwin, 41, was last seen at her home on Strathmore Circle off County Road 44 on Nov. 2. She was seen by her 20-year-old daughter, who just celebrated her birthday the day before. Police said the mother of three left all of her belongings behind, including her phone, Apple watch, purse, debit card and shoes.

This past Sunday, the missing woman’s family led a search group as they prayed and walked along a candle-lit path up to the Baldwins’ home in hopes she finds her way home.

“Going on without her has been ridiculously hard,” said Nicole’s daughter, Alisha.

Detectives were searching near the woman’s home last week. Alisha told News 6 her family is moving out of the home.

“We were supposed to be moving out of this house together,” she said. “Definitely a rough step doing this without my mom here.”

Baldwin was last seen wearing a nightgown and has tattoos of a rose on her right hand and tattoos of flowers on her left shoulder down to her elbow.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

