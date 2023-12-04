Family, friends, strangers search for missing Mount Dora mother

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – The search is still going for missing Lake County mother, Nicole Baldwin, who was last seen at her Mount Dora home Nov. 2.

On Sunday, groups formed a search party and canvased the area near the home before holding a vigil.

“Going on without her has been ridiculously hard,” said Nicole’s daughter, Alisha.

The family led the group as they prayed and walked along a candle-lit path up to the Baldwin’s home in hopes she finds her way home.

Mount Dora police said the 41-year-old mother was last seen at their Home on Strathmore Circle off County Road 44. They said she left all of her belongings behind, and no one had heard from her. Investigators believe she was last seen wearing a nightgown.

The search is now bringing together family, friends and strangers.

Terry Rogers Sunday’s canvasing and vigil. She told News 6 she had never met Nicole, but with her own niece missing in Polk County, felt the need to get involved.

“We just have to keep sharing, keep her face out there hoping maybe somebody has something insignificant and realize oh i may have seen something,” Rogers said.

Using ATVs and drones, the group searched the area all around the home.

Though Baldwin hasn’t been found, they still have hope.

“Hopefully if we don’t find anything the drones will find something. Maybe footprints or anything like that that the police can then investigate further,” Alisha said.

