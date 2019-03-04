Florida man sets his own car on fire at impound lot, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies say a man went to an impound lot Saturday to pay to have his car returned, but instead, he set the vehicle on fire.

An employee at Almake Auto Shop said he received a call from Ayub Mule Abdulrahman, 27, saying he wished to pay the fee so he could have his Nissan Altima removed from the lot, but when the employee arrived, Abdulrahman was not there, according to the report.

As the employee was leaving the business, he got a call from another employee who said there was a fire at the lot, so he turned around his vehicle around and saw Abdulrahman running away from the lot, authorities said.

Deputies said the employee followed Abdulrahman until they arrived and detained him.

Surveillance video from the business showed Abdulrahman lighting bottles on fire then throwing them over a fence and onto his Nissan Altima, according to the affidavit.

Abdulrahman was arrested on charges of arson of a conveyance and possessing or manufacturing a fire bomb.

