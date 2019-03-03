1 person arrested after vehicle catches fire in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has been arrested after a vehicle caught fire at a business, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the scene on Boyce Avenue regarding an arson.

Officials said the alleged suspect, who was not identified, approached the victim's fenced business carrying a white plastic bag and began throwing glass bottles over the fence onto a vehicle parked inside the fenced compound.

The bottles had flammable materials in them, which caused the victim's car to catch on fire, officials said.

Deputies made contact with the suspect, who was then arrested, according to the Sheriff's Office. Information regarding charges was not given.

Officials said the vehicle had minor damage.

