Man shot in Orlando after refusing to hand over wallet, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot early Tuesday at an Orlando apartment complex after he refused to hand over his wallet during a robbery attempt, police said.

Orlando police are looking for the gunman, who shot the victim at the Windsor Cove apartments off Mercy Drive.

Police said the gunman approached the victim, demanded his wallet and shot him when he refused.

The gunman ran away after the shooting, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.

This morning, the search for a shooter after an attempted robbery at the Windsor Cove Apartment complex. Police say a man was taken to the hospital after getting shot. I’ll have that story coming up @news6wkmg at 6 a.m. pic.twitter.com/0Oxc1yNe6p — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) September 18, 2018

Last month, a man was shot and killed at the same apartment complex. Police later made an arrest in that case.

