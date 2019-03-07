Marion County sheriff adopts kitten abused in video that went viral

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A sheriff from Marion County adopted an abused kitten Tuesday after a video showing a Florida teen throwing a rock at the kitten went viral.

The 15-year-old boy accused of abusing the kitten was arrested last month. The cat was found with a bleeding nose and was taken to Marion County Animal Services to be treated for severe facial trauma.

Now, the kitten has made a full recovery and is at her safe, forever home. She also has a new name: Olaf.

Sheriff Billy Woods, who adopted the cat, stressed in a video posted on the Marion County Sheriff's Office Facebook page that animal cruelty is an issue that is important to the Sheriff's Office.

"We can promise you that this sweet little girl will never be abused again, and will be under the personal protection of the sheriff himself for the rest of her life. Please help us welcome Olaf Woods to our family," the Facebook post said.

Woods and his wife will take care of the kitten, along with their dogs, donkey and three-legged cow.

