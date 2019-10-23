Closing arguments in Markeith Loyd sentencing to begin Wednesday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. - Attorneys on both sides are preparing their closing arguments as the penalty phase of the Markeith Loyd murder trial winds down.

On Tuesday, Loyd's defense team called members of his own family to the stand, where they testified about what life was like with him.

They even showed the jury a video showing Loyd interacting with his granddaughter.

Loyd was convicted last week of first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

It was a unanimous verdict by the jury.

When it comes to what sentence he will get, one decision -- death -- also needs to be unanimous, according to a new Florida law that took effect in 2017.

"When we deal with the death penalty, we're talking about the most extreme penalty that can be handed out in the justice system," said News 6 legal analyst Steven Kramer.

Kramer said the stakes in this case are high.

He said testimony from Loyd's family and from medical doctors who said traumatic events in Loyd's life caused him to be mentally ill could make a difference with the jury.

"The defense only has to successfully humanize Markeith Loyd to one juror," Kramer said. "They only have to make one juror find empathy and compassion."

Closing arguments begin at 9 a.m. at the Orange County Courthouse in downtown Orlando.

The jury is expected to get the case by mid-day.



