Missing person case leads deputies to search in Winter Garden

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies said Monday they're conducting a search in Winter Garden in connection with a missing person case.

Sky 6 video from Pennsylvania Avenue showed law enforcement officers removing items from a shed in the back of a home that was surrounded by crime scene tape. The footage also showed them digging near the shed.

It's unknown what, if anything, was found.

A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said detectives have been at the home since Sunday night.

"We saw a lot of police activity in the area. My children and everyone is nervous," the man said.

Deputies have not said which missing person case they are investigating, but the family of Jerilynn Handley was at the scene on Monday.

Records show Handley left her home in Apopka on May 21, 2017, and was seen a few days later in Ocoee but has been missing since then.

Deputies said in 2018 that they were concerned foul play could be involved in the case because Handley had been missing for so long without contacting her friends or family.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

