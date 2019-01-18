MLK Day celebrations top list of things to do this weekend around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Martin Luther King Jr. parades and celebrations are the highlight of this weekend's activities around Central Florida.

Saturday

Epcot International Festival of the Arts

Starts Friday and runs until Feb. 25

Included with park admission.

Central Florida Scottish Highland Games

Jan. 19, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jan. 20, 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Central Winds Park

9151 NW 2nd Street

Winter Springs

Get a taste of Scotland’s history and culture at this event.

Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions – LPGA

Jan. 19 and 20

Tranquilo Golf Course at Four Seasons Orlando

Watch the stars of the Ladies Professional Golf Association play alongside 45 sports and entertainment celebrities. Free parking with a ticket at Magic Kingdom.

Downtown Orlando MLK Holiday Parade

Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to noon

Downtown Orlando Courthouse to Lake Eola Park

Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration

Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kissimmee Lakefront Park

201 Lakeview Drive

Windermere Arbor Day & Treebute

Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Windermere Town Hall

520 Main Street

Sanford Food Truck Fiesta featuring Live Music

Jan. 19, 5 to 9 p.m.

Celery City Craft

Monster Jam

Jan. 19, 7 p.m.

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place

Orlando

Sunday

Unity Heritage Festival

Jan. 20, 1 to 5 p.m.

Jan. 21, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shady Park at Hannibal Square

Winter Park

This annual festival celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

Family Movie Night at Old Town

Jan. 20, 7 p.m.

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Kissimmee

The movie playing is “Big Hero 6.”

Lunar Eclipse Viewing Party

Jan. 20, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Emil Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State College

Watch the lunar eclipse for free and sample food from food trucks.

Monday

Ocoee Unity Parade and Celebration

Jan. 21, 10 a.m.

87 N. Clarke Road

Ocoee

A MLK Day celebration will be held after the parade in the West Oaks Mall food court at 11 a.m.

Winter Garden Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Downtown Winter Garden

There will be a community parade, entertainment, speakers and more.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Celebration

Jan. 21, 10 a.m.

Oviedo High School

601 King Street

2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Vigil

Jan. 21, 6 p.m.

Rollins College, Tiedtke Concert Hall

1000 Holt Ave.

Orlando

More events listed here.



