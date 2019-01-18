MLK Day celebrations top list of things to do this weekend around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Martin Luther King Jr. parades and celebrations are the highlight of this weekend's activities around Central Florida.
Saturday
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Starts Friday and runs until Feb. 25
Included with park admission.
Central Florida Scottish Highland Games
Jan. 19, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Jan. 20, 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Central Winds Park
9151 NW 2nd Street
Winter Springs
Get a taste of Scotland’s history and culture at this event.
Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions – LPGA
Jan. 19 and 20
Tranquilo Golf Course at Four Seasons Orlando
Watch the stars of the Ladies Professional Golf Association play alongside 45 sports and entertainment celebrities. Free parking with a ticket at Magic Kingdom.
Downtown Orlando MLK Holiday Parade
Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to noon
Downtown Orlando Courthouse to Lake Eola Park
Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration
Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kissimmee Lakefront Park
201 Lakeview Drive
Windermere Arbor Day & Treebute
Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Windermere Town Hall
520 Main Street
Sanford Food Truck Fiesta featuring Live Music
Jan. 19, 5 to 9 p.m.
Celery City Craft
Jan. 19, 7 p.m.
Camping World Stadium
1 Citrus Bowl Place
Orlando
Sunday
Jan. 20, 1 to 5 p.m.
Jan. 21, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shady Park at Hannibal Square
Winter Park
This annual festival celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.
Family Movie Night at Old Town
Jan. 20, 7 p.m.
5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
Kissimmee
The movie playing is “Big Hero 6.”
Jan. 20, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Emil Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State College
Watch the lunar eclipse for free and sample food from food trucks.
Monday
Ocoee Unity Parade and Celebration
Jan. 21, 10 a.m.
87 N. Clarke Road
Ocoee
A MLK Day celebration will be held after the parade in the West Oaks Mall food court at 11 a.m.
Winter Garden Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Downtown Winter Garden
There will be a community parade, entertainment, speakers and more.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Celebration
Jan. 21, 10 a.m.
Oviedo High School
601 King Street
2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Vigil
Jan. 21, 6 p.m.
Rollins College, Tiedtke Concert Hall
1000 Holt Ave.
Orlando
More events listed here.
