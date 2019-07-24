Mother opens up about crash that killed baby girl, left husband in ICU

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - For the first time, Shannon Zisa is sharing her story of recovery after a crash killed her 18-month old daughter, Adalyn, and left her husband, Dane in the ICU.

"The last 53 days of my life have pretty much been a living nightmare," Zisa said.

Zisa was in a wheelchair as she spoke to the room full of reporters at an Orlando hotel Wednesday. Behind her was her mother, father and two brothers. Her family has her back as she begins to heal from physical, mental and emotional wounds from the June 2 crash.

"No parent should have to bury their child, especially have to do it without their spouse, which is what I'm going to have to do," Zisa said.

Zisa said the family was out on a usual evening bike ride, which was one of her daughter's favorite things to do.

"We would always wait until nighttime and after dinner, we would take her out to ride," she said. "It was our family time."

However, as the family was on the sidewalk at Maitland Boulevard and Eden Park Road around 7 p.m. police said driver Shona Lynn Wallace crashed into them.

"I was on a sidewalk she was in a safe carrier with a seat belt on," Zisa said.

Detectives later said toxicology reports showed the driver was under the influence of cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and other drugs.

Wallace was arrested Friday on several felony charges including driving under the influence - manslaughter, possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment and driving under the influence causing serious bodily harm.

Zisa said she has nothing to say to the driver, adding "She's not worth my time."

However, Zisa is thankful for the investigation that led to Wallace's arrest last week.

"I am thankful that the police department was able to arrest her and take her off the streets so she can't do this to another family," she said.

Zisa's life is much different than it was almost two months ago. She spends her time at doctor's appointments. Wheelchair bound and suffering from memory and vision loss, she spends her time at doctor's appointments or at her husband's side.

Dane Zisa and his daughter Adalyn. The 18-month-old was killed June 2 after the family was hit by a driver under the influence, according to police. Dane Zisa remains in the ICU.

"I made Dane a promise on April 29, 2016, for better or for worse, and I intend to keep that promise," Zisa said said.

Zisa said also the family has learned the driver who hit them did not have any insurance. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help with Adalyn Zisa's funeral costs and piling medical bills.

"We will continue to need the community through their gifts, donations, prayers and thoughts because it really is what keeps me going," Shannon Zisa said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.