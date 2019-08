Those who love Disney cruises can soon make a wish on the Disney Wish.

During the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Sunday, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek announced that the name of the fifth Disney cruise ship will be the Disney Wish.

The ship is expected to be delivered in late 2021 and ready to sail in January 2022.

In addition, Disney officials revealed there are plans for a second island destination in the Bahamas.

