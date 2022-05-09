‘Fetus’ removed from Wordle answers

A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on Jan. 12, 2022 in New York City.

The New York Times changed a Wordle clue that was too close to politics.

For some people, fetus was Monday’s answer in the New York Times’ game Wordle, a word game that gives you six chances to guess a five-letter word.

Other people had a different answer.

The Times games staff changed it for as many players as it could at least when they realized fetus was the featured word.

The game-makers say the word was loaded in last year long before the current, very heated debate about abortion after a leaked Supreme Court draft suggested Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

The New York Times says its games are a place to entertain and escape and it wants to keep the popular online game quote “distinct from the news.”