Study: Here’s which state cheats on Wordle the most

A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on Jan. 12, 2022 in New York City.

More people are cheating to beat the popular online-game Wordle, particularly in one state.

A study by WordFinderX looked at Google search trends for the answer to Wordle’s daily puzzle.

The study found the words players cheated on the most were “swill” and “aroma.”

The study also found New Hampshire had more Wordle cheaters than any other state. Rhode Island and Vermont were tied for second place.

The site says cheating nearly tripled since the New York Times bought the game in January when the game went viral.