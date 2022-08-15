2M infant swings, rockers recalled after death of 10-month-old

About two million infant swings and rockers were recalled due to entanglement and strangulation hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers were recalled on Monday after a 10-month-old died due to asphyxiation, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

CPSC and the Pittsburgh-based company, 4moms, announced the recall after receiving two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants becoming “caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat, including a 10-month-old infant who died from asphyxiation, and a 10-month-old infant who suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver,” according to commission officials.

No incidents involving the RockaRoo, a baby rocker with front to back gliding motion, have been reported at this time.

The swings and rockers were previously sold at Buy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August 2022, ranging in price from $160 to $250.

According to the CPSC website, consumers with infants should stop using the recalled swings and rockers, place them where crawling infants can’t reach and contact 4moms to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.

To do this, contact 4moms by calling toll-free at 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, by emailing safetyandrecall@4moms.com, by clicking the recall link, or by visiting the company’s website and clicking on “SAFETY & RECALL” for more information.

