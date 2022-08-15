King’s Hawaiian recalls pretzel buns, bites

Take a look in your pantry.

If you have some of King’s Hawaiian products, they might need to be thrown out.

[TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’ Brevard sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned | Enter daily to win a $100 gas card | Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The company is recalling pretzel slider buns, pretzel hamburger buns, and pretzel bites.

It’s a voluntary decision but the company says it just wants to be extra careful after one of the ingredients used in the pretzel products was recalled by another company.

If you remember, Lyons Magnus recently had a voluntary recall too, after concerns dozens of its products could potentially have bacteria in them that could make people really sick.

There haven’t been any reports of the products getting anyone sick, and King’s Hawaiian hasn’t found any of the concerning bacteria but the company says throw those pretzel products out just in case.

You’ll find more information at fda.gov.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: