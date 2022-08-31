COVID drives US life expectancy to lowest point in decades, CDC says

New data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows U.S. life expectancy is at its lowest point in decades.

The data published Wednesday found life expectancy dropped by nearly a year between 2020 and 2021.

It also dropped by 2.5 years overall since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Life expectancy is now at 76.1 years, the lowest it has been in the U.S. since 1996 and the biggest two-year decline in a century.

The CDC said COVID-19 was the driving factor, with deaths from the virus contributing to half of the decline from 2020 to 2021.

