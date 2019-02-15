New roadway safety procedures announced after drivers strike fire engines

ORLANDO, Fla. - After two recent incidents involving drivers hitting fire engines that were responding to crashes, the Orlando Fire Department has announced new roadway safety procedures.

The new changes are effective immediately and apply to crash responses on high-speed roads and highways such as Interstate 4 and State Road 408.

The changes are shutting down two additional lanes of traffic on roadways and high-speed highways, adding an additional suppression unit 150-200 feet upstream from the blocking assignment that is angled in a way to slow incoming traffic away from the crash scene, placing cones between the crash and the upstream blocking unit and requesting an additional Orlando Police Department unit upon dispatch.

Orlando Fire Chief Roderick Williams said that roadways and highways are some of the most dangerous scenes for emergency first responders and he hopes these changes will help keep them safe.

On Sunday, a vehicle slammed into an engine that responded on I-4 to assist a disabled vehicle, according to authorities. The impact pushed the engine 8-10 feet forward and caused injuries to four firefighters and two civilians.

That incident marked the second since Dec. 21, 2018 when a vehicle rear-ended a fire engine on State Road 408, causing minor injuries to that driver and three Orlando firefighters.

"We are fortunate and thankful that these situations did not result in more serious injuries to our personnel. The safety of our members is my highest priority as fire chief," Williams wrote in a memo to the department.

