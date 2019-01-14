Trending on News 6: New details in Jayme Closs kidnapping; $10 'Hamilton' tickets

New details are emerging in the kidnapping of a Wisconsin teenager on Monday as the suspect makes his first appearance. That story and another shot at "Hamilton" tickets in Orlando are today's big stories as seen on News 6 and ClickOrlando.com.

Jamye Closs kidnapping suspect planned crime methodically

The 21-year-old man suspected of kidnapping of Jayme Closs planned the crime methodically after he spotted the Wisconsin teenager getting onto a school bus, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday. Jake Thomas Patterson is charged with kidnapping Jayme and killing her parents in October. The complaint says Patterson didn't even know Jayme's name until he abducted her.

Firefighter saves police officer suffering cardiac arrest

Daytona Beach firefighter James Axiotis was working out Friday at a Port Orange when he noticed a group of people gathered around Daytona Beach police Officer Sean Walker, who was lying on the floor, unresponsive and not breathing.

Axiotis rushed over and performed CPR, then instructed a bystander to bring him a defibrillator. Walker was transported to a local hospital, where a cardiologist credited Axiotis for saving his life. Click here to learn how hands-only CPR can save lives.

'Hamilton' tickets for $10

Tickets for “Hamilton” caused quite a stir last fall when they went on sale at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Many people missed out on a chance to purchase tickets to the sellout shows, but there’s now a new opportunity to get your hands on tickets.

A digital lottery is being held, offering 40 tickets to each show at just $10 each. Don’t miss your shot. Find out how to enter the lottery here.

Trooper Steve: 'Bird Box' challenge new level of unsafe driving

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero has some opinions about the latest internet craze, known as the "Bird Box" challenge. Over the last week, there have been several reports of individuals attempting the "Bird Box" challenge while driving resulting in several severe crashes across the country. During the challenge, drivers blindfold themselves while operating a moving vehicle. Read Montiero's hot take on this unsafe challenge here.

Man found in Nebraska driving missing Marion couple's vehicle

A day after human remains were found on a missing Marion County couple's property, deputies said they found one of the couple's relatives driving their vehicle in Omaha, Nebraska.

Marion County deputies on Thursday said that they found human remains on property owned by Layton Underwood, 75, and Donna Underwood, 69, while conducting a well-being check. Family members said they had not seen the couple since around Christmas. Follow this developing story here.

