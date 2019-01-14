Man found in Nebraska driving missing Marion couple's vehicle, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A day after human remains were found on a missing Marion County couple's property, deputies said they found one of the couple's relatives driving their vehicle in Omaha, Nebraska.

Marion County deputies on Thursday said that they found human remains on property owned by Layton Underwood, 75, and Donna Underwood, 69, while conducting a well-being check. Family members said they had not seen the couple since around Christmas.

Deputies also said at the time they were attempting to locate the couple's relative Allyn Gilbert, 53, because he could possibly be driving the couple's 2014 white Volkswagen Golf. He was described as missing endangered due to recent statements he'd made, according to a news release.

On Monday, deputies said that Gilbert was located Friday in Omaha, Nebraska, and was in possession of the couple's car. He's being held at the Douglas County jail on a Marion County warrant on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, authorities said.

That charge stems from a Dec. 27 incident in which Gilbert fatally shot his cat because he said it was sick and he couldn't afford veterinary care, according to the probable cause affidavit. A deputy wrote in the report that Gilbert has an extensive criminal history, including a felony conviction on a robbery charge.

It's unclear if Gilbert is expected to face more charges.

