Happening on News 6: Airport heroes thwart jet theft; 3 dead in Maryland shooting

Federal authorities are investigating after they said a 22-year-old student pilot was stopped while attempting to steal an American Airlines Airbus plane from the Melbourne International Airport Thursday morning. That and a Maryland woman opening fire and killing three in what officials described as a workplace shooting are today's top stories.

Woman kills 3 in Maryland workplace shooting, officials say

A woman killed three people at a drugstore distribution center Thursday in Harford County, Maryland, before shooting herself twice, officials said. A source close to the investigation said the woman was a disgruntled employee. Here's what we know about this developing story.

Workers thwart Florida Tech student from stealing American Airlines plane

A Florida Institute of Technology student pilot faces several charges, including criminal attempt to steal an airplane, after authorities said he jumped a fence and boarded an American Airlines jet early Thursday at Orlando Melbourne International Airport. However, the 22-year-old was stopped by two aviation technicians, police said.

Here's what we know about the active investigation and the suspect whose name was just released.

The heat is on

The heat index hit the triple digits again in Central Florida Thursday. Orlando saw a high of 95 on with "feels like" temperatures over 100 degrees. There will be a 50 percent coverage of showers and storms.

"Some storms will bring heavy downpours, thunder, lightning and strong wind gusts," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Most of the rain will end after 6 p.m."

5 lessons learned from Hurricane Florence

News 6 reporter Erik Sandoval returned this week from covering Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas. He watched as the people who live in North Carolina got ready for the storm to strike and then later stared in awe at the aftermath. Click here to see what Sandoval says are the five lessons with which he returned to Florida after covering the hurricane.

Introducing the Orlando Apollos

The Alliance of American Football announced the name of Orlando's new professional football team on Thursday. The Orlando Apollos will play in the Alliance East division beginning next year. Learn more about the meaning behind the name here. News 6 sports director Jamie Seh spoke to the team's head coach, Steve Spurrier, after the announcement. Watch the full interview here.

Plants without pants

Being in touch with nature is one thing. But gardening au naturel is quite another for some neighbors of a Florida man who has been doing yard work in the nude. Residents said they've called the Martin County Sheriff's Office, but the man continues to do yard work naked.

Sheriff William Snyder told a local TV station he believes the man's refusal to wear clothes has breached two statutes: lewd and lascivious behavior and breach of peace.

Lake Mary High School dance routine goes viral, again

Lake Mary High School’s step team went viral last year, and now, they’ve done it again. At a pep rally before the varsity football team’s big game against the school’s oldest rival, Lake Brantley, the dance team took the floor as normal. What students didn't know was that their principal and teachers were in on the act. Click here to watch the viral video.

How to help calm pets with storm anxiety

Living in Florida, we're no strangers to the evening thunderstorms. But sometimes for our pets, it seems as though every storm is new to them. News 6 spoke with Dr. Amy Stone from the University of Florida's College of Veterinary Medicine to come up with five ways to help pets with storm anxiety.

