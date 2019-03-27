Here's what to expect at SeaWorld's new 'Sesame Street' attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready to see your new neighborhood friends at SeaWorld Orlando.

The friendliest puppets many of us grew up with and learned our ABCs and 1,2,3s from are taking over SeaWorld at the park's new "Sesame Street"-themed attraction, where kids will get a chance to see some of their favorite furry friends and grownups can relive their childhood.

Before it opened, some lucky guests got a sneak peek Tuesday at what to expect when the attraction made its debut.

"I love this area. This has been great. I love all the rides the kids have. It's been a great experience to be able to share it with them and just to have it still be alive like it is," Christina Fictum said.

The mother of three brought her kids to see the famous puppets that turn 50 this year and their new home in Central Florida.

Parents seem to enjoy having the cartoon in common with their children.

"It's amazing. I'm so glad that SeaWorld did it because I can enjoy with my kids," Priscila Talberg said.

To celebrate the iconic show's milestone, Big Bird, Elmo, the Cookie Monster, Oscar and the entire gang are all calling SeaWorld home.

"This is just one of the ways that we wanted to be part of that celebration," Amanda Trauger, the creative development manager for SeaWorld, said. "Orlando is a multigeneration park. We want to cater to families and have something for everyone, and it's just another thing for families to do and play and have fun and learn while they're here."

The parks latest attraction includes a replica of Sesame Street, complete with Big Bird's nest.

"We were able to recreate directly from the set (of) 'Sesame Street' for about 75 percent of what you have behind me," Trauger said.

To add to the fun, a water park and with the use of an Elmo bubble wand and several interactives can be found throughout the neighborhood.

"The great thing that it does -- the interactives were built with learning and getting kids to, you know, get up and move -- things they wouldn't do at home, so let's get up and have some fun but also, let's give kids that empowerment, where they make something happen," Trauger said.

But that's not all. Family-friendly rides like Super Grover's Box Car Derby, Abby's Flower Tower, Elmo's Choo Choo Train and the Cookie Drop were added, too.

Sesame Street at SeaWorld opens Wednesday, with parades scheduled throughout each day.

