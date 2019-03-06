SeaWorld, Legoland opening new park attractions on same day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando will come to life to guests on March 27, officials with the theme park announced Wednesday.

Families will be able to walk down Sesame Street, hang out at the famous stoop at 123, explore the inside of Hooper’s Store and visit Big Bird’s Nest.

All your child’s favorite furry friends like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby and more will be there.

Mark Pauls, president of SeaWorld Orlando Parks, said, “We are thrilled to announce the opening date for this much anticipated attraction and we cannot wait to welcome guests to Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando on March 27. With over 30 new ways to play and an award-winning parade, this is an attraction that guests of all ages are going to love.”

March 27 also marks the day when Legoland opens its 80,000-square-foot area dedicated to the "Lego World" movie.

Central Florida residents and tourists will have to choose that day whether they want to cuddle up with their favorite furry friends or battle duplo aliens.

What would you choose?

