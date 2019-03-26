Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando opening this week

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the neighborhood you grew up watching and now Sesame Street is a reality at Seaworld Orlando.

"It's something so iconic to the show and to the families and generations. Everybody knows what Sesame Street looks like so you have to make sure it's precise," said Amanda Trauger, SeaWorld Orlando creative development manager.

Guests can come out and hang with Elmo, Big Bird and Cookie Monster in the 6-acre land made just for them.

And the "air is sweet" for rides such as Abby's Flower Tower, Elmo's Choo Choo and Super Grover's Box Car Derby.

"We all grew up with this parents, kids, everybody knows it and this is the moment where everyone connects," Trauger said.

Guests will also be able to shop at Hooper's Store and hang out at the famous 123 stoop.

"Bringing Sesame Street to SeaWorld Orlando was very important because we have a long relationship with Sesame Workshop. They are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year," Trauger added.

This is also the first time SeaWorld Orlando brings in a daily parade, which will feature several furry friends from the show.

Sesame Street will open Wednesday at 9 a.m.

