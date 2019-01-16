How first responders are getting results in Central Florida

A team from the Kissimmee Fire Department competes in the Cops and Firefighters for Cystic Fibrosis event. (Photo: Kissimmee Fire Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Every week on News 6 at 9 a.m., our team shares stories about the ways in which local law enforcement are getting results for the communities they serve. All across Central Florida, officers are taking time to help crime victims’ families, children and other young members of the community and fellow first responders.

In Lake County, deputies held a Teen Driver Challenge course to help build the confidence of teenagers who will soon be behind the wheel. The Lake County Sheriff's Office posted pictures of the course to its Facebook page, showing students practicing the courses deputies set up for them. Deputies said they hope their efforts will reduce the statistics involving teen drivers and crashes.

Orlando police got results this week for victims of bike theft who had their bike -- and only form of transportation -- stolen Christmas Day. Since then, the officers worked with the victims' neighbors and the department's communications department to surprise them with a new bike, gift card and other goodies. Of course, there's pictures capturing the sweet surprise.

On Christmas Day, communications received a call about a stolen bike. This was their only form of transportation. Neighbors, communications members and our officers grouped up and surprised them with a new bike, a bag of goodies, and a gift card! pic.twitter.com/MUTDGSpr24 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 14, 2019

Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers were awarded this week for their service to their communities. The Keri Anne DeMott Foundation, which was founded in honor of DeMott, who was killed in a crash involving an intoxicated driver, awarded Trooper Hawkins with the organization's Life Time Achievement Award and Trooper Barge with its Keri Anne Matters Award. As the Highway Patrol said when congratulating them, "These troopers are saving lives."

Tpr Hawkins - Life Time Achievement Award



Tpr Barge - Keri Anne Matters Award



Simply put...these #troopers are saving lives. Thank you ⁦@KADFoundation1⁩ for recognizing these heroes. pic.twitter.com/gf8lCHpBGi — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) January 13, 2019

They don't just fight crime, they can cook. The Orange County Sheriff's Office's Chili Cookoff Team won some bragging rights last weekend during the Crimeline's annual chili cookoff. The team posed with Sheriff John Mina and their winning pot of chili for a few photos after their big win. Congrats, team.

VICTORY! The OCSO Chili Cookoff team won first place in the Law Enforcement division. Well done! @SheriffMina @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/zy6yYnxOwI — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 12, 2019

A group of Kissimmee firefighters also celebrated placing eighth in the Cops and Firefighters for Cystic Fibrosis event over the weekend. According to the fire department, the stages of the competition were challenging, but the firefighters fought hard for their spot. Kissimmee is in good hands with these guys.

Team Kissimmee Fire did a great job today competing in the ‘Cops & Firefighters for Cystic Fibrosis’ event today! They placed 8th overall! The stages were challenging and our firefighters did great! Well done Renato, Kenneth, Steven and Hai! Way to represent KFD! pic.twitter.com/veVHNQF7LZ — Kissimmee Fire (@KissimmeeFire) January 12, 2019

