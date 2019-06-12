These Central Florida officers are going beyond the call of duty

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida's first responders do much more than keep our streets safe. They do a lot to get plugged into their community, too.

That's why the News 6 at Nine team likes to take some time every week to highlight some special first responders for going beyond the call of duty.

This week, the Orange County Sheriff's Office partnered up with businesses in the community to give LGBTQ residents and visitors a place to turn if they are victims of crime or harassment. Deputies provided decals for the businesses to display if they're part of the program. Anyone who is looking for help reporting such crimes will be able to get assistance at the designated spots. Shout out to the deputies and business owners working hard to make such an important resource available to those who need it.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is committed to the safety of all #LGBTQ residents and visitors. If your business or organization is interested in becoming a "Safe Place," go here for details: https://t.co/JZjch8FMr8 pic.twitter.com/Ac6yJwca8S — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 10, 2019

Calls mistakenly made to 911 don't always end well, but this one in Flagler County did. A deputy unknowingly showed up at a birthday party after someone in attendance called accidentally. What did he leave with? A home-cooked meal and some special new friendships. Of course, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office shared the story on Facebook, complete with best wishes for the 63-year-old birthday girl.

Things got messy on the ice when the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Enforcers hockey team hosted the Central Florida Enforcers in the first annual Enforcers Cup competition. Not only did they have a blast, they also raised money for the Space Coast Blast Disabled Hockey Program, which runs a sled hockey league for disabled children and young adults. It looked like a great time for a great cause.

Officers with the Orlando Police Department were using their guns -- water guns, that is -- to beat the heat and bring the community together in a safe and exciting way. When the officers were watching everyone at the "Guns Down, Water Guns Up" event, they just couldn't help but join in on the fun. They may or may not have taken it to another level with water balloon bombs.

It can be tough to find things to do when a storm knocks out your power, unless you have Cpl. Steven Bryant, with the Longwood Police Department, by your side. He was patrolling the area when he passed by a couple of kids trying to pass time by shooting hoops. What does he do? Challenges them to a quick matchup, obviously. Before long, some new friendships were made and the lights were back on. Nicely done, sir.

