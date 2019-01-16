WATCH: Suspect's dad writes letter to Closs family; threats to boycott razor company over new ad

It's Hump Day, and you know what that means: another daily dose of your headlines and weather from News 6.

Letter to Jayme Closs

Less than one week after a teen escaped after spending three months in captivity, the father of Jayme Closs' accused kidnapper has a letter for the girl's family. Find out where he was found trying to pass the note to them, and what he had to say about it.

NFL player vs. peeping Tom

If you're going to look through anyone's window -- and you shouldn't -- you certainly don't want to peep through the window of a girl whose father used to be a professional football player. See what former NFL defensive back Tony Beckham did to an accused peeping Tom after Beckham says he found him crouched in their bushes.

Controversial commercial?

Some people are threatening to boycott the razor company Gillette over its new ad, which addresses men's role in the cultural discourse of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement. See the commercial stirring up polarized opinions for yourself and share your thoughts on it.

Podcast recommendations

Trying to get your podcast on these days? We have just what you need to get started. Browse the 10 podcasts you should be listening to.

Sweets for your sweetheart

What do flowers and your significant other's favorite candy have in common? Both now come in bouquets you should definitely be buying for your sweetheart this Valentine's Day. See the bouquets that couldn't possibly get any sweeter.

Roller-coaster weather

Some parts of Central Florida woke up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s Wednesday, and another chilly night is expected. Find out when temps will warm up and how long until the next cold front arrives.

