Roller-coaster forecast for Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - With another cool start in Central Florida, a lot of residents are asking, "Where are the warm temperatures?"

Well, they're on the way.

"Marion County started Wednesday in the 30s, with most of the region dipping into the 40s," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando will reach a high of 65 degrees. The average high on this date is 71.

"There will be plenty of sunshine, with light winds out of the north," Bridges said. "That north wind, even though it’s light, will bring more dry, stable air into Central Florida."

The next chance of rain comes over the weekend.

The overnight low will be in the upper 40s in Orlando.

Thursday's high will be 72. Friday's high will reach 73.

The high on Saturday will be 78 degrees, with a 20 percent chance of rain.

A big change comes Sunday, however, with a high of 70 and a 70 percent chance of rain.

The overnight low early Monday will be in the upper 30s in Orlando.

Monday's high will be 57.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.