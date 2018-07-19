Orange County deputies investigating another death amid rash of Orlando-area homicides

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are investigating another homicide in Orange County Thursday morning.

Orange County deputies said the investigation began after a body was found outside Reserve at Lake Buchanan Apartments on Holden Avenue.

The victim's identity and details about a possible suspect or suspects have not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

