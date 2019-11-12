Orange County resident struck by bullets fired into home

APOPKA, Fla. - For the second time in about 24 hours, an Orange County resident was struck by a bullet after shots were fired from outside the home.

The most recent shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Robinson Avenue.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said shots were fired into the home, striking a resident inside. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, deputies said.

Late Sunday, a person in a Central Avenue home, just a couple of blocks from the other scene, was wounded in a drive-by shooting. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Earlier this month, an 8-year-old girl and her 20-year-old brother were injured when bullets were fired into their home on Robinson Avenue. Investigators said the gunfire came from a nearby bike trail, but no details have been released about what led to the shooting.

It's not known if the shootings are connected.

