Drive-by shooting leaves 1 injured inside Apopka-area home

APOPKA, Fla. - A person inside an Orange County home was struck by a bullet late Sunday in a drive-by shooting, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Central Avenue near Apopka.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said several shots were fired from a car at the home and the victim was struck.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital, deputies said.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

One person injured in a drive-by shooting near Apopka. LIVE with the latest this morning @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/5j3yZJ7zUQ — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) November 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.