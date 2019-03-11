Orlando elementary teacher remains in jail after molestation allegation

ORLANDO, Fla. - Students returned to Castle Creek Elementary School on Monday after one of their teachers was arrested Friday on a charge of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child.

Records show Julio Soto, 49, was taken into custody at a Publix shopping plaza located at the intersection of Chuluota Road and East Colonial Drive, about 2 miles away from the school.

Deputies have not released details about the abuse allegations, although a warrant shows they believe the abuse happened sometime after Feb. 10. Since his arrest, Soto has been placed on administrative leave and will not be placed in a classroom while there is an open internal investigation.

He's been teaching at Castle Creek Elementary since August 2015.

Parents on Monday didn't comment about the allegations but said they received a voicemail from Principal Monica Johnson about Soto's arrest.

"We take any and all allegations very seriously, and the safety of our students is my first priority," Johnson said in the recorded message.

Soto's defense attorney told an Orange County judge on Saturday that his client has no criminal history and is the father of an 11-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy.

Soto on Monday remained at the Orange County Jail without bond and has been ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and minors.

Officials said detectives are investigating whether there may have been other possible victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 407-836-4357.

