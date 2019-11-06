Palm Bay police identify victim killed among string of unrelated shootings

Bobby Knight Jr., 61, died Nov. 5, 2019 after being shot on Agora Circle in Palm Bay.

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police say they have identified the 61-year-old man who was shot and killed overnight Tuesday. His death is one for four gun violence-related crimes in less than 24 hours in the area.

Bobby Knight Jr. was found in a vehicle on Agora Circle Tuesday at 2:20 a.m. Investigators said they have determined Knight died of a gunshot wound about an hour before he was found.

Police said they have a person in custody on unrelated charges who is considered a person of interest.

Larry Bell, 36, of Rockledge, was arrested on grand theft charges stemming from a New Mexico warrant, police said. He was booked into the Brevard County Jail Tuesday evening, records show.

Since Halloween, the city has seen four homicides, including three on Tuesday.

About an hour before Knight was shot and killed, police said two men died in an unrelated gunfight about 5 miles away in a northeast neighborhood.

Then on Wednesday evening, detectives were called back to investigate a fourth shooting that left a man critically injured, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

All investigations are ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Police Department at (321) 733-3015 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

