Plan your weekend with these 7 events in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It will be beautiful beach weather this weekend, but if you're looking for something else to do besides hitting the sand, give these seven events around Central Florida a try.
Saturday
Fort Christmas Bluegrass and Barbecue Festival
March 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fort Christmas
1300 N. Fort Christmas Road
Bring along blankets, chairs and a picnic, or sample the menus from food trucks at this festival.
March 30, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
3011 Formosa Gardens Blvd.
Kissimmee
Kissimmee is the new home to the Florida Blueberry Festival.
March 30, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Reiter Park
Longwood
Enjoy music, seafood, kids' activities and a mermaid appearance.
March 30, noon to 5 p.m.
Kissimmee Lakefront Park
201 Lakeview Drive
Eat the region’s top barbecue while enjoying live music and beautiful scenery.
March 30, noon to 7 p.m.
Cranes Roost Park
Altamonte Springs
Sample food from more than 40 countries.
March 30, 8:30 p.m.
Lake Eola Park
Orlando
This annual event allows yogis a chance to practice under the stars.
Sunday
Private Gardens of Historic Orlando
March 31, noon to 5 p.m.
Tour 10 beautiful gardens at homes in the Lake Eola Heights Historic District. $20 due in advance.
