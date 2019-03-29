Plan your weekend with these 7 events in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It will be beautiful beach weather this weekend, but if you're looking for something else to do besides hitting the sand, give these seven events around Central Florida a try.

Saturday

Fort Christmas Bluegrass and Barbecue Festival

March 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fort Christmas

1300 N. Fort Christmas Road

Bring along blankets, chairs and a picnic, or sample the menus from food trucks at this festival.



Florida Blueberry Festival

March 30, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3011 Formosa Gardens Blvd.

Kissimmee

Kissimmee is the new home to the Florida Blueberry Festival.



Longwood Pirate Festival

March 30, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Reiter Park

Longwood

Enjoy music, seafood, kids' activities and a mermaid appearance.



Kowtown Festival

March 30, noon to 5 p.m.

Kissimmee Lakefront Park

201 Lakeview Drive

Eat the region’s top barbecue while enjoying live music and beautiful scenery.



World Food Festival

March 30, noon to 7 p.m.

Cranes Roost Park

Altamonte Springs

Sample food from more than 40 countries.



Yoga in the Dark

March 30, 8:30 p.m.

Lake Eola Park

Orlando

This annual event allows yogis a chance to practice under the stars.



Sunday

Private Gardens of Historic Orlando

March 31, noon to 5 p.m.

Tour 10 beautiful gardens at homes in the Lake Eola Heights Historic District. $20 due in advance.



