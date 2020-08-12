Meet the candidates: Here are the Democrats running for US House District 6

Florida’s primary election is Aug. 18 and News 6 wants to help you get to know the Democratic candidates of the U.S. House District 6 race.

The district encompasses Flagler, Volusia and Lake counties.

Let’s get to know the candidates voters can expect to see on their ballots:

Clint Curtis

Clint Curtis. (WKMG)

Curtis is an attorney who practices government corruption law, veterans law and social security disability law. Curtis founded the Law Offices of Clint Curtis & Associates. According to his website, Curtis has devoted hundreds of hours to providing free services to the community. He regularly holds workshops that provide free legal assistance for naturalization, veterans compensation claims and expungement workshops. Curtis is an officer of Hispanic Americans Political Initiative and is on the board of a domestic violence prevention and counseling nonprofit. He attended Barry University School of Law, Cambridge University in England and McGeorge University. Curtis was a 2016 Democratic candidate for District 47 of the Florida House of Representatives. Click here to learn more about Curtis’ campaign.

Richard Thripp

Richard Thripp. (WKMG)

Thripp is a 28-year-old husband, father and university instructor running for Congress. Born and raised in Daytona Beach, Thripp started and raised his own family in the same place he grew up. Thripp received his associate degree from Daytona State College in 2011 then completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of Central Florida in 2014. He then earned his M.A. in applied learning and instruction at UCF in May 2016. Thripp announced his candidacy in January, a time he called “a pivotal moment in America’s history fraught with uncertainty and division.” He said the economic failures brought on by the coronavirus demonstrate the overdue need for progressive reforms that benefit all Americans. Learn more about Thripp’s career and election campaign here.

