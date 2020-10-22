Submit your questions: Central Florida political expert to analyze presidential debate

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – University of Central Florida professor and political expert Dr. Jim Clark will share his thoughts on the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The debate starts at 9 p.m. and News 6 Anchor Lisa Bell will interview Clark at 9:45 p.m. and to get his thoughts on the first part of the debate.

The interview and debate debrief will be livestreamed in a video player at the top of the story.

During the first debate on Sept. 29, viewers noted Trump and Biden interrupted each other throughout the debate. The debate in Nashville, Tennessee will be moderated by Kristen Welker and this time, there will be a mute button.

A candidate’s microphone will be turned off while his opponent makes an opening remark to a question. The mute button will not be used during the discussion part of the debate, according to the Associated Press.

Early voting has already started in Florida and Clark said Central Florida will play a big part in the election.

“If the democrats take Seminole, they can take the White House,” Clark said. “I believe that Seminole for the whole nation is the bellwether county.”

Clark said historically Seminole County goes red and has done so since 1948, however, that seems to be changing.

“Seminole has been trending more towards Democrats in the last 20 years,” he said.

