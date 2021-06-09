Val Demings officially announces run for US Senate

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., asks questions during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on proposed changes to police practices and accountability on Capitol Hill in Washington. Demings is running for Republican Sen. Marco Rubios Florida seat. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Val Demings, the former chief of the Orlando Police Department, on Wednesday announced her run for U.S. Senate.

Demings, whose husband Jerry is the mayor of Orange County, will take on U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022.

“I’m running for the United States Senate because of two simple words: Never tire,” Demings said in a YouTube video announcing her run.

Demings, 64, was Orlando’s police chief from 2007 to 2011 and gained national recognition as a House prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial. She was also on President Joe Bident’s short list of running mates.

There had been been speculation that Demings would run for governor, taking on Ron DeSantis, but in running a Senate campaign instead, she avoids what could be a divisive primary and gives Democrats a well-known name to compete in a state where elections are often decided by a narrow margin.

Ad

News 6 political analyst and UCF History Professor Dr. Jim Clark said seeking a Senate seat makes sense for Demings.

“Val is 64 years old. She is No. 258 in seniority in the House and I think she realizes that she’s going to be in her 80s before she can really become a power in the House of Representatives, which is very seniority heavy,” Clark said. “So, I think she’s looking to advance. A move to the Senate is probably the best bet she’s going to get.”

Clark said beating Rubio, however, will be difficult.

“The Democratic party in Florida is in disarray, they lost the Senate seat — Bill Nelson two years ago, it was a terrible campaign. They also lost last year, as you know, in state Senate races. The party is a disaster and it’s going to be interesting to see if they can get their act together,” Clark said. “Rubio is Cuban-American, his parents immigrated from Cuba, and he is well-positioned in the Cuban community, and has lots of support in the Venezuelan community in South Florida because of his tough stance on Venezuela’s socialist government there. Any Democrat has an uphill struggle.”

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.