WATCH LIVE at 10:15 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday will hold a news conference in Jacksonville, a day after he announced that he is reopening state-run sites for monoclonal antibody treatments for those with COVID.

The news conference will be held at 10:15 a.m. a the Florida Department of Health in Duval County.

The Republican governor will be joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

No other details about the news conference have been released.