WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Monday morning in South Florida.

The governor will be joined in Fort Lauderdale by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m.

The event comes days after the Florida Department of Health reported nearly 300,000 new cases that occurred between Dec. 24-30, an average of 42,636 new infections per day. The surge in cases is being fueled by the omicron variant of COVID-19, which is more contagious than the previously dominant delta strain.