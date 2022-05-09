WATCH LIVE at 10:45 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will hold a news conference in Miami.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Sen. Manny Diaz for the 10:45 a.m. news conference at Freedom Tower.

The topic of discussion has not been released.

The news conference comes days after DeSantis signed a tax relief bill into law.

“The legislature put together a number of proposals and ended up putting in a really significant thing — so, the tax relief you’re going to see (are) breaks for really critical needs like gas, diapers, disaster supplies, tools for skilled trades, recreational activities, you name it, and so families are going to be able to save for things that really matter for them,” DeSantis said.

