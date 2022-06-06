WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis speaks at Jacksonville fire station

82º

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will discuss funding for urban search and rescue missions while visiting a fire station in Jacksonville.

The governor will be joined by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and the Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie for the news conference, scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

The event comes days after the governor signed off on Florida’s $109.9 billion budget during a stop in The Villages.

