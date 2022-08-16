WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference at Florida school

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends a media event regarding the 2022 Florida Python Challenge, June 16, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday morning at a school in New Port Richey.

The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. River Ridge High School.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, but the topic of conversation has not been released.

