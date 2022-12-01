WATCH LIVE at 10:15 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference on Key Biscayne

FILE Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis takes to the stage to debate his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in Fort Pierce, Fla., on Oct. 24, 2022. Both DeSantis a Republican and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat said their reelection victories were in part because of their commitment to freedom. But the governors have vastly different definitions of what freedom means. (Crystal Vander Weit/TCPalm.com via AP, Pool, File)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday will hold a news conference at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on Key Biscayne.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m., also featuring Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton.

The governor on Tuesday was in Duval County, where he presented $5.5 million to Jacksonville for the construction of a 3-mile track for Cecil Airport’s Commerce Center. The week prior, DeSantis announced the launch of the Unite Florida Recovery Portal — the state’s “first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program” — to connect Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to recovery resources.

