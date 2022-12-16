WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Fort Myers Beach

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference on Friday in Fort Myers Beach.

The governor will be joined by Speaker of the House Paul Renner, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie for the news conference at 10 a.m.

DeSantis will be speaking from the Yucatan Beach Stand, a restaurant in Fort Myers Beach impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The topic of discussion has not been released.

This comes one day after the governor signed a toll relief bill, giving back Florida commuters 50% of toll fees.

