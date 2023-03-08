Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at the state attorney’s office in Tampa.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and ClickOrlando.com will stream it live at the top of this story.

According to DeSantis’ office, the news conference will be about books in schools, although further details have not been released.

DeSantis on Tuesday delivered his State of the State address in Tallahassee, outlining his office’s recent attainments, kicking off a new legislative session and promising the crowd “You ain’t seen nothing yet.”

“So we find ourselves in Florida on the front lines in the battle for freedom. Together we have made Florida the nation’s most desired destination and we have produced historic results,” DeSantis said Tuesday. “But now’s not the time to rest on our laurels. We have the opportunity and indeed the responsibility to swing for the fences so that we can ensure Florida remains No. 1.”

