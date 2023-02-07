Here’s a list of books banned, under review in Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – As we enter the latter half of the 2022-23 school year, students and teachers are still seeing people pushing to pull certain books from the shelves within districts across the nation.

It’s a phenomenon that’s also impacting Central Florida’s school libraries.

Last year, PEN America, an international group that advocates for literacy freedom, released a report on the banned book movement, highlighting trends in what literature was being challenged.

Of the books banned between July 2021 and June 2022, 41% had LGBTQ themes, protagonists or prominent secondary characters, 40% had characters of color as primary or prominent secondary characters, 21% dealt with race or racism, and 22% contained sexual content.

News 6 reached out to school districts in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia counties to find out which books are being banned in the area.

You can find a list of books that have been banned or are currently under review within Central Florida school districts below. We will update the list with more responses as we receive them.

Brevard Public Schools

According to a school district spokesperson, no books have been banned, as a list of challenged books was rescinded by the person who initially filed the objection.

Flagler Schools

A school district spokesperson sent over the status of multiple titles, including several that were removed. The district added that all the books currently under review are from the high schools.

Title Author Status A Court of Mist & Fury Sarah J. Maas Weeded in middle schools prior to 22-23 school year Breathless Jennifer Niven Keep - high school only Crank Ellen Hopkins Weeded prior to 22-23 school year Damsel Elana K. Arnold Under review Dreaming in Cuban Cristina Garcia Not in circulation L8R G8R Lauren Myracle Removed Last Night at the Telegraph Club Malinda Lo Under review Looking for Alaska John Green Under review Lucky Marissa Stapley Weeded prior to 22-23 school year Me and Earl and the Dying Girl Jesse Andrews Removed Push Sapphire Weeded prior to 22-23 school year Sold Patricia McCormick Keep - high school only The Absolutely True Diary of a Part Time Indian Sherman Alexie Keep The Black Flamingo Dean Atta Under review The Haters Jesse Andrews Removed The Kite Runner Khaled Hosseini Part of adopted curriculum The Nowhere Girls Amy Reed Under review The Truth About Alice Jennifer Mathieu Under review The Upside of Unrequited Becky Albertalli Weeded in middle schools prior to 22-23 school year Thirteen Reasons Why Jay Asher Weeded in middle schools prior to 22-23 school year Tilt Ellen Hopkins Not in Flagler Schools What Girls are Made of Elana K. Arnold Under review

Osceola County School District

A school district spokesperson said it has not banned any books at this time.

Polk County Public Schools

The school district said it has not banned any books at this time. School officials added in 2022, they reviewed several titles challenged by Concerned Citizens Defending Freedom, and as a result, created an online system allowing parents to opt their child out of checking out certain books from the library.

More recently, the same group objected to several titles being purchased at two new Polk County schools under construction. The school board has since voted 6-1 to move forward with the purchase of those books.

Seminole County Public Schools

A school district spokesperson said it received challenges to eight titles, resulting in six of the books requiring a new parental consent procedure prior to checkout and two of the books being discontinued from high school media centers and classroom libraries.

Title Author Status Date Rape Christine Watkins Parental consent required Deogratias: A Tale of Rwanda Jean-Philippe Stassen Parental consent required Push Sapphire Parental consent required Sold Patricia McCormick Parental consent required Triangles Ellen Hopkins Parental consent required Tricks Ellen Hopkins Parental consent required Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human (A Graphic Novel) Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan Discontinued Lucky Alice Sebold Discontinued

Sumter District Schools

A school district spokesperson said there have been no requests to ban any books, so none is prohibited at this time.

