Here’s a list of books banned, under review in Central Florida schools

Literature is still being challenged during the 2022-23 school year

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – As we enter the latter half of the 2022-23 school year, students and teachers are still seeing people pushing to pull certain books from the shelves within districts across the nation.

It’s a phenomenon that’s also impacting Central Florida’s school libraries.

Last year, PEN America, an international group that advocates for literacy freedom, released a report on the banned book movement, highlighting trends in what literature was being challenged.

Of the books banned between July 2021 and June 2022, 41% had LGBTQ themes, protagonists or prominent secondary characters, 40% had characters of color as primary or prominent secondary characters, 21% dealt with race or racism, and 22% contained sexual content.

News 6 reached out to school districts in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia counties to find out which books are being banned in the area.

You can find a list of books that have been banned or are currently under review within Central Florida school districts below. We will update the list with more responses as we receive them.

Brevard Public Schools

According to a school district spokesperson, no books have been banned, as a list of challenged books was rescinded by the person who initially filed the objection.

Flagler Schools

A school district spokesperson sent over the status of multiple titles, including several that were removed. The district added that all the books currently under review are from the high schools.

TitleAuthorStatus
A Court of Mist & FurySarah J. MaasWeeded in middle schools prior to 22-23 school year
BreathlessJennifer NivenKeep - high school only
CrankEllen HopkinsWeeded prior to 22-23 school year
DamselElana K. ArnoldUnder review
Dreaming in CubanCristina GarciaNot in circulation
L8R G8RLauren MyracleRemoved
Last Night at the Telegraph ClubMalinda LoUnder review
Looking for AlaskaJohn GreenUnder review
LuckyMarissa StapleyWeeded prior to 22-23 school year
Me and Earl and the Dying GirlJesse AndrewsRemoved
PushSapphireWeeded prior to 22-23 school year
SoldPatricia McCormickKeep - high school only
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part Time IndianSherman AlexieKeep
The Black FlamingoDean AttaUnder review
The HatersJesse AndrewsRemoved
The Kite RunnerKhaled HosseiniPart of adopted curriculum
The Nowhere GirlsAmy ReedUnder review
The Truth About AliceJennifer MathieuUnder review
The Upside of UnrequitedBecky AlbertalliWeeded in middle schools prior to 22-23 school year
Thirteen Reasons WhyJay AsherWeeded in middle schools prior to 22-23 school year
TiltEllen HopkinsNot in Flagler Schools
What Girls are Made ofElana K. ArnoldUnder review

Osceola County School District

A school district spokesperson said it has not banned any books at this time.

Polk County Public Schools

The school district said it has not banned any books at this time. School officials added in 2022, they reviewed several titles challenged by Concerned Citizens Defending Freedom, and as a result, created an online system allowing parents to opt their child out of checking out certain books from the library.

More recently, the same group objected to several titles being purchased at two new Polk County schools under construction. The school board has since voted 6-1 to move forward with the purchase of those books.

Seminole County Public Schools

A school district spokesperson said it received challenges to eight titles, resulting in six of the books requiring a new parental consent procedure prior to checkout and two of the books being discontinued from high school media centers and classroom libraries.

TitleAuthorStatus
Date RapeChristine WatkinsParental consent required
Deogratias: A Tale of RwandaJean-Philippe StassenParental consent required
PushSapphireParental consent required
SoldPatricia McCormickParental consent required
TrianglesEllen HopkinsParental consent required
TricksEllen HopkinsParental consent required
Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human (A Graphic Novel)Erika Moen and Matthew NolanDiscontinued
LuckyAlice SeboldDiscontinued

Sumter District Schools

A school district spokesperson said there have been no requests to ban any books, so none is prohibited at this time.

