US Postal Service offers up to $50K reward after letter carrier robbed in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was robbed in Sanford and investigators are offering a reward of up to $50,000 leading to the arrest of the the subject.

USPS officials said someone robbed the postal service employee near 4900 Solara Circle, near Rinehart Road and H.E. Thomas Jr Parkway, on the afternoon of March 9.

The suspect is described as a male, with dark skin, possibly in his late teens, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a slender build, wearing a light gray hoodie, dark gray sweatpants, a black face mask and black sandals.

If you have any information about the incident, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and use the reference case number 3989723.

The postal service has been dealing with a rash of letter carrier robberies in the Central Florida area, including two on Jan. 27 in Orlando and Altamonte Springs.

Meanwhile, this week a man entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors for robbing three U.S. Postal Service letter carriers in October 2022.

