Candidates set for Orlando city elections, including mayor’s race

ORLANDO, Fla. – We now know who is running in Orlando’s mayoral and city council races in November.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will run again for his sixth full term in office. He’ll face Sam Ings, a former city commissioner and police officer, along with personal trainer and business owner Tony Vargas and former Florida Senate candidate Steve Dixon.

Dyer was first elected in 2003 in a special election, and has subsequently won in every election since. Dyer is Orlando’s longest-serving mayor and he enters the race flush with campaign cash.

On the city council, Commissioner Tony Ortiz attracted no opposition and will be automatically reelected to his fifth term in office for District 2, which includes the Curry Ford and Semoran Boulevard corridor down to the airport.

In District 4, incumbent Patty Sheehan will look to extend her long tenure in office. She was first elected in 2000. Opposing her will be Republican activist Randy Ross and business owner Katie Koch. District 4 includes the Mills50, SoDo, Audubon Park and Milk District areas.

In District 6, incumbent Bakari Burns will look for his second term in office. Facing him will be Rufus Hawkins. District 6 includes southwest Orlando from Holden Heights to MetroWest.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 7 city of Orlando election is Oct. 10.

Early voting will take place from Oct. 28 through Nov. 5.

If you want to vote by mail, you need to request one from the Orange County supervisor of elections office. All requests that were on file in 2022 expired, per Florida law.

To find out the status of your voter registration, and to request a vote-by-mail ballot, head to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections website.

