Potential threat puts Windermere High on brief lockdown, officials say

WINDERMERE, Fla. - Windermere High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning due to a potential threat that was called in, according to school officials.

Principal Doug Guthrie posted a message on the school's Facebook page shortly after 11 a.m. letting parents know that all students and staff are safe. The lockdown was lifted before noon after all the classrooms, hallways and bathrooms were checked.

Details about the potential threat were not immediately available, but officials said law enforcement officers are investigating to determine if it is credible.

While on lockdown, no one is allowed on or off campus.

Several threats and misconduct incidences were reported at Orlando-area schools on Friday, just two days after a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, killing 17 people.

Two false bomb threats were called into Volusia County schools and two bullets were found at Pine Ridge High School, according to officials.

On Thursday, a Mainland High School student was arrested after being accused of making a disturbing post" on social media and a Lake Nona High School student is facing charges after police say he brought a BB gun and knife to school.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident Friday at Windermere High School.

