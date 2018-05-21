Radio traffic shows manhunt for 13-year-old Palm Bay shooting suspect

PALM BAY, Fla. - A 13-year-old boy is in secure detention after a shooting Saturday night in Palm Bay. Police said the teen shot two other juveniles.

Palm Bay Police Department radio traffic from Saturday revealed a manhunt beginning after the trigger was pulled.

When police initially responded to Rila Street just before 6 p.m. they did not find a shooter.

"He's possibly in the woods armed with a signal 0 (gun)," one responder said over police radio.

The two victims' were described as being in serious but stable condition, police said.

One victim was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne; the other was flown to Arnold Palmer hospital in Orlando.

Resident Scott Lyons watched the helicopter land in the street in front of his house.

"I heard this helicopter and I finally saw it. I thought it was going to land on our front yard," Lyons said. "And there were police cars everywhere. I knew then that this was a very serious matter."

More than an hour later after shots were fired, police found the 13-year-old at a friend's home about a mile away on Ricardo Street.

"Get there as fast as you can. If he's willing to come out, let's get him out as quick as we can," a responder said over the radio.

Dispatch recordings reveal the teen went to his friend's house with the handgun used in the shooting.

The 13-year-old will face a number of charges, including attempted murder.

He has a delinquency hearing June 7.

The state attorney's office will decide if he will be tried as an adult.

