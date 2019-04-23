Report: Woman who fatally stabbed 11-year-old daughter punches officer in jail cell

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman accused of killing her 11-year-old daughter to keep her from having sex with men attacked a corrections officer at the Orange County Jail, according to a report.

Orange County officials said Rosa Alcides Rivera, 28, punched the officer earlier this month when the officer entered Rovera's jail cell to check on her after hearing a report of a possible injured inmate, the report said.

The officer said Rivera had just taken her IV out against orders and was sitting in her cell before she stood up and hit the officer on the left side of her face.

[RELATED: Woman with knife brings dead daughter to Orlando hospital, police say | Woman kills 11-year-old daughter to keep her from having sex, deputies say]

Rivera is facing charges of battery on a corrections officer, in addition to first-degree murder charges she faced in connection with her daughter's death last month.

Authorities said Rivera stabbed her daughter, Aleyda, at least 15 times in a car March 10 and drove her around before bringing her to a hospital in Orlando. By then, the child was already dead, officials said.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the incident began after Rivera accused her mother's boyfriend of having sex with her daughter. Witnesses told officers that the girl had denied having sex with him, the affidavit said.

According to officials, Rivera said she killed her daughter to prevent her from having sexual relations with men. She said she believed her daughter was having sex with men because she "smiled different," according to the affidavit.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said there appeared to be no validity to Rivera's claim that her daughter was sexually active.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.